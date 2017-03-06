PHOTOS: 13 ft. long gator pulled from Ocala swimming area

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People at a swimming area in the Ocala National Forest got quite the scare when they spotted a 13-foot-long alligator in the water over the weekend.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area on Saturday to capture the big gator, but had to call trappers for backup.

FWC-contracted trappers and deputies worked together to catch the gator and then brought it to shore.

The swimming area was closed while the alligator was captured.

No injuries were reported.

The Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area is located at 5271 North Highway 19 in Salt Springs.

