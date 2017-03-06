Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist died after he ran into a deer in Citrus County over the weekend.
Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say Bobby Lee Williams, 24, of Chiefland, was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle northbound on U.S. 19 just before 7 p.m. on Sunday when a deer ran into the path of Williams’ motorcycle near West Bentbow Path.
The motorcycle hit the deer and then the motorcycle overturned.
Williams was transported to Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center in Crystal River, where he later died.
Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
