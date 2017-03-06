Mini Dutch Baby Pancakes

Mini Baby Dutch Pancakes
By: Chef Cristian Feher
If you have ever made Yorkshire puddings, then this recipe will be very familiar, as it is basically a sweetened version of a Yorkshire pudding. You can make these in a larger cast iron skillet, for a whoppingly huge pancake, or you can make these mini version using a muffin tin.

Ingredients for the batter:
– 6 eggs
– 1.5 cups of flour
– 1.5 cup milk
– 1/2 cup sugar
– 1 tbsp of vanilla
– Pinch of salt
– Coconut oil

Equipment:
– Muffin tin
– Blender
– Oven

1. Mix the eggs, flour, milk, sugar, vanilla and salt in a blender until smooth. Put into a jar.

2. Pre-heat oven to 425.

3. Put 1/2 a tablespoon of coconut oil into each hole in the muffin tin, and place muffin tin in the oven for 5 minutes. This will heat up the coconut oil.

4. Carefully remove the tin from the oven, place on a sturdy surface and pour batter into each hole. Fill each hole 3/4 of the way up with batter. Once filled, put the muffin tin back in the oven and cook for 15 – 20 minutes.

5. Once the baby Dutch pancakes have puffed up and are golden-brown, remove from oven. Grab each one with tongs, pull it out of the muffin pan, flip it over, drain out the coconut oil and place it directly on the serving plate.

NOTE: As soon as these come out of the oven, they will begin to deflate. So, you have to serve them right away.

6. Put them on a plate and stuff them and/or drizzle them with anything you would use for pancakes. For my recipe, I used warm berries, apple pie filling, and whipped cream. I also dusted them with confectioner’s sugar.

