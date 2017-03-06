Manatee Co. plane crash a mystery as investigators work to identify victims

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday, in a wooded area of eastern Manatee County, a small twin engine plane crashed just off of State Road 37.

A witness said he saw the plane “nosediving” to the ground, and by the time people made it to the wreckage, the area was on fire and there was little left of the aircraft.

By Monday, investigators still had not identified the two victims on the plane.

“We do think we have one of them identified, but we want to make a positive I.D. before we release the name. The second one we do not have an identification yet and we are still working to get that,” said Dave Bristow, with the Manatee County Sheriffs Office.

The plane took off from Dolphin Aviation on Saturday. A manager said he is aware two people used his facilities, but said they aren’t from the area and no one knew who they are.

Coming up with the name of the second person on the plane is presenting a problem for investigators. Identifying the remains is also difficult.

“Well, this was a pretty gruesome crash scene, and that goes for the bodies, and so when you have a scene like this, you don’t have some of the things that you normally have to work with,” said Bristow.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy on the victims Monday as the work continues to identify the victims of the crash.

