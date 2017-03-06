King Zulu, beloved white Bengal tiger at Audubon Zoo, dies

By Published:
In an undated photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, King Zulu, a white Bengal tiger, sits in his enclosure at the Audobon Zoo in New Orleans. Officials with the Audubon Nature Institute said that the 20-year-old male tiger was euthanized Sunday, March 5, 2017, after a "steep decline in health." (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — King Zulu, the white Bengal tiger who mesmerized visitors to New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo for almost two decades, has died.

Officials with the Audubon Nature Institute said the 20-year-old male tiger was euthanized Sunday after a “steep decline in health.”

Zoo officials say King Zulu had been receiving hospice-style treatment. He was born at the Nashville Zoo in 1996 and had been with the Audubon since 1999. News of his death on Facebook drew more than 1,700 “sad” clicks.

Zoo curator Joe Forys says King Zulu loved interacting with staff and guests.

Experts say Bengal tigers in the wild can live up to 15 years; in human care, up to 20 years.

The Audubon Zoo is a popular tourist destination in New Orleans, with more than 800,000 visitors every year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s