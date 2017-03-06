Inspectors find 4 skimmers in Pinellas during pre-Spring Break sweep

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Half of the skimmers found by state inspectors during a recent sweep were discovered in Pinellas County, one of Florida’s most popular Spring Break destinations.

Inspectors with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected nearly 500 gas stations in popular Spring Break destinations.

The sweep uncovered eight skimmers, four of which were found in Pinellas County.

Inspectors checked 66 locations in Pinellas for skimmers. The devices were found at the following locations-

  • One Stop Giant BP located at 6151 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg (1 skimmer)
  • One Food of Pinellas located at 901 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg ( 1 skimmer)
  • Quick Mart of Largo located at 1990 West Bay Dr. in Largo (2 skimmers)

If undetected, the number of consumers victimized by each skimmer averages around 100 per device, with an average of $1,000 stolen from each victim, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Here are the other popular Spring Break destinations in Florida that inspectors checked during the sweep and what they found-

  • Panama City Beach/ Panhandle –77 facilities, 0 skimmers found
  • Orlando area – 128 facilities, 0 skimmers found
  • Ft. Myers Beach – 36 facilities, 0 skimmers found
  • Daytona Beach/ Cocoa Beach/ Flagler Beach/ New Smyrna Beach – 75 facilities, 1 skimmer found at the Sunoco Food Mart located at 5625 N Atlantic Ave. in Cocoa Beach
  • West Palm Beach – 51 facilities, 2 skimmers found at the Mobil/7-Eleven located at 3035 N Military Trail in West Palm Beach and at  the Texaco/Sunshine located at 2274 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach
  • Ft. Lauderdale – 25 facilities, 1 skimmer found at the Valero located at 1 N. Federal Hwy in Pompano Beach
  • Miami – 21 facilities, 0 skimmers found

