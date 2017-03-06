Grocery chain looking to fill 100+ jobs in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) A fast-growing grocery chain is looking to hire more than one hundred people to work at a new store in South Tampa.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a store on S. Dale Mabry Highway on May 24, and is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions including department managers, clerks and cashiers.

You can apply here.

Sprouts offers fresh, organic products to shoppers and focuses on healthy living.

The chain has more than 250 stores in 14 states. This will be the third Sprouts store to open in Florida.