Gay moment nixes ‘Beauty and the Beast’ from theaters around the world

(AP/CNN) – Multiple movie theaters around the globe are calling for a remake or ban of Disney’s latest live action film “Beauty and the Beast,” because of “gay propaganda.”

An Alabama drive-in theater won’t show a new re-telling of the classic fairytale “Beauty and the Beast” because one of its characters is portrayed as homosexual.

A Facebook post for the Henagar Drive-In Theatre says its operators are “first and foremost Christians” and will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. They said they will show family-oriented films so customers can “watch wholesome movies.”

The post said the owners were taking a stand and making a choice not to show the film, which includes manservant Le Fou, who plays the sidekick to the story’s villain Gaston and, according to director Bill Condon, “is confused about his sexuality.”

Theater operators did not immediately respond to emails or phone messages to confirm the Facebook posting.

A Russian lawmaker also is urging the country’s government to ban the film after calling it “a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships.”

Vitaly Milonov sent a letter to the Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and said the movie shouldn’t be shown in Russia because of “elements of propaganda of homosexuality.”

The Disney film releases March 17.