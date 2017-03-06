Dog owner charged after waiting to euthanize dog he loved too much

WJAR Published:
(Source: WJAR)

(WJAR) The Rhode Island SPCA has charged the owner of an 18-year-old pit bull mix named “X” with “unnecessary cruelty.”

It’s not because he heartlessly abused the dog, but because he loved the dog so much, he couldn’t accept or act on the fact that the dog needed to be euthanized long before the dog couldn’t walk anymore, was emaciated, had bed sores, and was semi-comatose.

“We can’t turn a blind eye on something like this and just let it pass because of sympathy,” said E.J. Finocchio, of the Rhode Island SPCA.

Carlos Catano of East Providence, according to Finocchio, finally brought “X” to Ocean State Veterinary Services, which contacted the SPCA.

Finocchio said he had no choice but to read Catano his rights, then called the East Providence Police. “Letting go is very, very difficult,” said Finocchio.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s