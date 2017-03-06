Companies recruiting for more than 550 jobs at Lakeland career fair

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Companies will be recruiting for more than 550 jobs on Tuesday at the Lakeland Center.

JobnewsUSA’s Mega Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veteran-friendly jobs are available.

Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature companies including Transamerica, CareerSource POLK, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Regional Health, The Mosaic Company, Aldi, CyraCom, GTE Financial, Mid-Stance Machine and Fabricating Corporation, Aarrow Sign Spinners and more.

Jobs include telecommunicator/911 positions, food service workers, security officers, store associates, interpreters and more.

Jobseekers are advised to come dressed professionally with at least 25 copies of your resume.

Children, food and drinks will not be allowed inside the career fair exhibit hall.

Those interested can register online before the event.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories