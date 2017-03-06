Companies recruiting for more than 550 jobs at Lakeland career fair

By Published: Updated:
Job seekers attend the New York Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) 2016 job fair, Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016, in New York. U.S. employers added a decent 161,000 jobs in October 2016 and raised pay sharply for many workers. It was the final major report on a lukewarm but durable economy before Americans choose a new president next week. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Companies will be recruiting for more than 550 jobs on Tuesday at the Lakeland Center.

JobnewsUSA’s Mega Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Veteran-friendly jobs are available.

Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature companies including Transamerica, CareerSource POLK, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Regional Health, The Mosaic Company, Aldi, CyraCom, GTE Financial, Mid-Stance Machine and Fabricating Corporation, Aarrow Sign Spinners and more.

Jobs include telecommunicator/911 positions, food service workers, security officers, store associates, interpreters and more.

Jobseekers are advised to come dressed professionally with at least 25 copies of your resume.

Children, food and drinks will not be allowed inside the career fair exhibit hall.

Those interested can register online before the event.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s