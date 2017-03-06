Buccaneers retain William Gholston with five-year contract extension

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston was signed to a five-year contract extension prior to the start of NFL free agency, the team announced Monday.

Gholson was selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2013 Draft.

He has played 57 games, with 36 starts, totaling 188 tackles and 10 sacks. He led the Buccaneers defensive linemen with 49 tackles in 2016, before missing the final two games of the season with an elbow injury.

Free agency is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

