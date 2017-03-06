Buccaneers retain William Gholston with five-year contract extension

By Published:
William Gholston (92) stops Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) on a run during the second quarter.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston was signed to a five-year contract extension prior to the start of NFL free agency, the team announced Monday.

Gholson was selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2013 Draft.

He has played 57 games, with 36 starts, totaling 188 tackles and 10 sacks.  He led the Buccaneers defensive linemen with 49 tackles in 2016, before missing the final two games of the season with an elbow injury.

Free agency is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s