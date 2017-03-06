8 On Your Side: Polk woman victimized by scam promising DirecTV discount

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A DirecTV, Amazon Scam has hit the bay area. The scam promises to cut your monthly bill in half, if you prepay with Amazon cards.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Becca Hanna reported that she had been scammed.

Hanna became a DirecTV customer in January. She said that shortly after she signed up for DirecTV service, the company began calling her “excessively” to check how her service was.

This past week she received several calls from an 800 number. When she called back, she heard an automated messaged that exactly mimicked the one used by DirecTV. When the number called again, she thought it was someone once again calling to check in.

Instead, the person on the other line offered her a deal. The caller knew her name, address, account number, and other details.

The man offered her a special promotion that he said was sponsored by Amazon.

Hanna could receive every movie and sports channel for less than her current bill. All she had to do is prepay for the six months through an Amazon gift card, who was the so-called sponsor of the promotion.

Hanna said she googled the number, and saw postings that the number was related to DirecTV.

After the transaction Hanna, decided to call DirecTV using a different phone number.

She found out she had been scammed.

Hanna said Amazon has offered to refund her $300 since she is an Amazon Prime member.

