White House demands probe over Obama power use

By Published:
President Barack Obama speaks about the election, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Barack Obama speaks about the election, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP)- The White House says it wants the congressional committees that are investigating Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election to also examine whether “executive branch investigative powers” were abused in 2016.

That’s a reference to President Donald Trump’s claim in a series of Saturday tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama’s spokesman has denied it.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says there’ll be no further White House comment until the committees conclude their work.

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s