Serious accident shuts down traffic on Courtney Campbell Cswy.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A roll over accident on the Courtney Campbell Causeway sent six people to three different hospitals on Saturday night.

Two people are in critical condition.

It happened at the intersection of Damascus Road and Courtney Campbell Cswy.

Authorities say a minivan heading westbound turned left and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The incident is still under investigation.

