Pedestrian laying by road killed in hit-and-run crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, FLA (WFLA) —A man was killed on Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County.

It happened at 9:17 pm at Rowan Road and Alderman Lane.

Deputies say the pedestrian, Dale Tomas Kiser, 54 was laying near the intersection when he was hit by an unidentified driver who left the scene of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-613-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

