New ‘hurricane hunter’ base on schedule for storm season

Technician Joseph Klippel works on the engines on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's P-3 turboprop aircraft "Miss Piggy" Friday, May 15, 2015, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. While best known as hurricane hunters, NOAAs four-engine WP-3D turboprops support a wide variety of national and international meteorological, oceanographic, and environmental research and monitoring programs in addition to hurricane research and reconnaissance. Projects range from air chemistry, climate, and ocean heat content studies to satellite data validation. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials say they’re on schedule to open the new home base for the U.S. government’s “hurricane hunter” aircraft before the Atlantic hurricane season begins.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s planes are specially equipped to collect forecasting data as they fly in and around tropical storms and hurricanes. The agency’s aircraft are scheduled move May 1 to Lakeland Linder Regional Airport from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Airport Manager Gene Conrad told The Ledger that up to 80 workers are on site daily rebuilding a hanger to accommodate the large aircraft.

The project also includes a science lab, an operational hub and a maintenance shop. Airport Business Manager John Von Preysing said NOAA’s move brings 110 “highly technical” jobs to the city.

Hurricane season starts June 1.
