Multiple brush fires close part of State Rd. 82 in Lehigh Acres

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
New_WX_TRAFFIC_ALERT_Graphic

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three separate brush fires that broke out this weekend have shut down parts of State Rd. 82 in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The road is closed between between Daniels/Gunnery (CR-876) and Homestead Ave.

Vehicular traffic is being directed to Lee Blvd (CR-884) and then to Homestead.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on the closures.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s