Multiple brush fires close part of State Rd. 82 in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three separate brush fires that broke out this weekend have shut down parts of State Rd. 82 in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The road is closed between between Daniels/Gunnery (CR-876) and Homestead Ave.

Vehicular traffic is being directed to Lee Blvd (CR-884) and then to Homestead.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on the closures.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES