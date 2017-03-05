Man dies following Polk house fire

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are looking into what caused a house fire in Polk County that left one man dead.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials say they responded to the burning home at 92 Windsor Lane in Mulberry around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they say a woman was standing outside spraying water from a garden hose at the flames.

Firefighters say they searched the home and pulled an unconscious man out. The victim was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:44 a.m., according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is looking into the cause of the fire and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is carrying out the death investigation.