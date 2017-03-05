Jury awards $52M to family badly injured in Ocala car crash

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A north Florida jury has awarded a family nearly $52 million for a 2013 car crash that left them all with life-altering injuries.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Yolanda Aldana and her four children were stopped at a red light when their vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Nathan Pyles.
Aldana suffered a brain injury, among other injuries. All the children were 12 or younger at the time, including a 23-month-old who is now a paraplegic with no use of his hands.
Pyles was found guilty for careless driving with serious bodily injuries and not wearing a seatbelt. He told police he didn’t remember the crash.
Ervin Gonzalez, one of the family’s attorneys, said the award addresses potential lost income and medical costs.
