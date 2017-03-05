I-75 SB south of Toledo Blade exit closed due to multi-vehicle crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 177.

Troopers say according to their preliminary investigation, three people are dead and two others are injured. Authorities say multiple vehicles are involved including a semi.

The southbound lanes of I-75, south of the Toledo Blade #179 exit, will be closed for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to be patient and find an alternate route.

The northbound lanes are open.