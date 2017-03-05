Former DNI James Clapper: ‘I can deny’ wiretap of Trump Tower

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says no wiretapping of Donald Trump or his campaign was carried out on his watch.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Clapper said nothing matching Trump’s claims had taken place.

He said he would have known about any surveillance ordered under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Clapper left the intelligence post when Trump took office Jan. 20.

Other representatives of the former president also denied Trump’s tweeted allegation that phones at Trump Tower were tapped last October.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said without elaborating Sunday that Trump’s instruction to Congress was based on “very troubling” reports “concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election.” Spicer did not respond to inquiries about the reports he cited in announcing the request.

Spicer said the White House wants the congressional committees to “exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.” He said there would be no further comment until the investigations are completed.

