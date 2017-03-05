Florida lawmakers want to change ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some lawmakers in Tallahassee want to make big changes to the Stand Your Ground law as they begin their legislative session this week.

Those revisions could drastically change how cases like the one involving retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves play out.

The ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing for the accused Pasco theater shooting suspect wrapped up on Friday.

Reeves’ attorneys want the charges dismissed while prosecutors say he should proceed to trial.

When asked if a proposed change to the law could affect prosecutors in similar cases, News Channel 8 legal analyst Felix Vega said, “It will completely place the burden on the prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that same standard at trial that you were not justified in defending yourself.”

But would this affect whether a defendant decides to testify?

Local criminal defense attorney Jon Hackworth told News Channel 8, “(It) would give us kind of more free reign to run those motions and in essence I guess litigate without the fear of hearing those statements used against our clients later in the trial.”

Does that mean testimonies like Reeves could be used against defendants in court?

Vega said, “That entire stand your ground trial would be sealed so his statements would not be able to be used at trial nor to impeach him.”

Are there risks that comes with testifying at a ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing with the new law?

“It gives us two bites of the apple and it creates a situation where state witnesses have testified under oath,” Hockworth said. “They’ve already been subject to cross-examination.”

The judge is expected to make a ruling on Reeve’s hearing by the end of the week.

He could go on trial for murder or could walk away a free man.

