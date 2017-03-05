FAA reports 27 airspace violations near Trump’s Florida estate

Mar-a-Lago is seen from the media van window, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla., before President-elect Donald Trump departs for Palm Beach International Airport and onto New York. Trump was spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with family at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Federal officials say more than two dozen aircraft have violated airspace restrictions near President Trump’s estate in Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reports that last month, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 27 violations of the airspace restrictions near Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In one instance, Air Force jets speeding to intercept an aircraft caused a sonic boom that rattled Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The names of the pilots who received the violations weren’t released. Agency officials told the newspaper they’re investigating each case.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trips cost taxpayers about $10M so far.

The FAA said it will reach out to South Florida pilots to educate them about the restrictions activated within 30 miles of the estate when Mr. Trump visits. The agency recently held briefings for pilots at airports in Boca Raton and Palm Beach.

