Early voting locations and times in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County begins early voting for the county’s municipal elections on Monday.

The following sites will be open from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm daily, starting on Monday, March 6 and ending on Saturday, March 11.

Supervisor of Elections Terrace Building, 1st floor, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

LBK Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key

Supervisor of Elections, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

The polls will be open no less than eight and no more than 12 hours per day at each site.

The same voting systems from election day will be in use.

