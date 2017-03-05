36 years later, Frostproof officer’s murder remains unsolved

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — On this day, 36 years ago, patrolman Henry David McCall was gunned down as he responded to a silent alarm at a local bank.

It happened at the Federal Bank on the corner of Highway 30 and Scenic Highway in Frostproof.

He was confronted by two suspects and shot in the head before he could exit his car.

This case remains unsolved and the primary suspect died shortly after the murder.

McCall is being remembered by Polk County authorities today on the Officer Down Memorial Page.