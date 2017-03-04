Tour bus crash in Pasco County leaves 1 dead

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash involving a tour bus, SUV and a sedan on I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol has diverted traffic at State Road 50.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased or others involved in the incident.

Stay on WFLA.com for traffic updates and more information on the crash.

