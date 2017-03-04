Tour bus crash in Pasco County leaves 1 dead

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash involving a tour bus, SUV and a sedan on I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol has diverted traffic at State Road 50.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased or others involved in the incident.

