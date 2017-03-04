Sarasota Ballet dancers vote to unionize

ap By Published:
(AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)
(AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Dancers with the Sarasota Ballet have voted to unionize and join the American Guild of Musical Artists.

AGMA National Executive Director Leonard Egert told the Herald-Tribune, “an overwhelming majority of the dancers” voted last month in favor of being represented by the union.

Egert said the dancers wanted to “establish some industry standards” within the company.

Sarasota Ballet Executive Director Joe Volpe said he would enter contract negotiations this month seeking collaboration in “trying to find conditions that work for the company and the dancers.”

Volpe said the dancers’ decision to unionize was “an understandable step in the growth of the Sarasota Ballet.”

Volpe said contract negotiations may delay finalizing dancers’ contracts for the 2017-2018 season. Egert said both sides want to conclude negotiations by the current season’s end in April.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s