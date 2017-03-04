Sarasota Ballet dancers vote to unionize

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Dancers with the Sarasota Ballet have voted to unionize and join the American Guild of Musical Artists.

AGMA National Executive Director Leonard Egert told the Herald-Tribune, “an overwhelming majority of the dancers” voted last month in favor of being represented by the union.

Egert said the dancers wanted to “establish some industry standards” within the company.

Sarasota Ballet Executive Director Joe Volpe said he would enter contract negotiations this month seeking collaboration in “trying to find conditions that work for the company and the dancers.”

Volpe said the dancers’ decision to unionize was “an understandable step in the growth of the Sarasota Ballet.”

Volpe said contract negotiations may delay finalizing dancers’ contracts for the 2017-2018 season. Egert said both sides want to conclude negotiations by the current season’s end in April.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES