Pulse survivors, families to receive second payout

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Survivors of the Pulse nightclub attack will receive a second round of cash from the OneOrlando Fund, WESH 2 News has learned.

The board of directors made the decision on Friday.

More money is now available than was originally expected, officials said.

The deadline to donate to the OneOrlando Fund ended in September, but people continued to show their support with a combined $1.3 million in contributions after the deadline.

The fund’s board of directors agreed to a second payout.

The details are still being worked out; however, WESH 2 News has learned that the payouts will range from at least $16,000 for families who lost a relative in the shooting, to $1,150 for survivors who were there, but not physically injured.

The payouts will take place after the fund closes on March 31.

