Polk County jail inmate dies of cardiac arrest after vomiting

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) – A Polk County Jail inmate who was vomiting has died.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 59-year-old Keith Newberry died Thursday evening after he was taken to a hospital in Sebring, Florida.

The sheriff’s office says Newberry was showing symptoms of a stomach virus. While he was being treated at the jail infirmary, he went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Deputies and jail medical personnel tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Newberry has a history of drug arrests and was mostly in jail for failing to appear in court.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES