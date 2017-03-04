Twin engine plane crashes in Manatee County, causes wildfire

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Manatee County responded to a twin engine plane crash that reportedly caused a wildfire in Duette.

It happened this afternoon at 1:30 pm near the intersection of Bradley Rd and State Rd. 37.

Authorities say the plane is badly damaged and the number of passengers on the aircraft is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on their way to the scene to investigate.

Drivers should watch out for road closures near the area.

