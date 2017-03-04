Pinellas County deputies arrest and ticket dozens of motorists in DUI crackdown

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of motorists in Pinellas County were arrested or ticketed overnight in a crackdown on drunk driving.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies teamed up this weekend for a DUI Wolf Pack along state roads and highways.

Police filed a total of 32 criminal charges and 125 citations.

The Wolf Packs are part of the sheriff’s office’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with drunk driving.

“The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement about the operations.

Total criminal charges filed (32):

Driving under the influence (14)
Posession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor) (3)
Posession of a controlled substance (felony) (2)
Driving with suspended and/or revoked license without knowledge (misdemeanor) (4)
Driving with suspended and/or revoked license with knowledge (felony) (1)
No valid driver’s license (3)
Felony warrant (2)
Felony violation of probation (1)
Posession of drug paraphernalia (1)
Violation of driver’s license restriction (1)
Total citations written (125):

Speeding (39)
No valid driver’s license (1)
Driving with suspended and/or revoked license with knowledge (22)
No insurance (3)
Violation driver’s license restrictions (1)
Safety belt violations (3)
Open container (1)
Other non-moving violations (19)
Other moving violations (36)

 

The crackdown will continue throughout the year.

