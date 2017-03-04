Obama never tapped Trump’s phones, says US official

When asked to respond to allegations President Trump’s phones were tapped by the Obama administration, a former senior U.S. official with direct knowledge of DOJ investigations under the previous administration denied the current president’s phones were hacked.

“This did not happen. It is false. Wrong,” the former official said, according to CNN.

The sitting president took to Twitter on Saturday to claim Obama had his “wires tapped” in Trump Tower before the election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The official said the accusations are above Obama’s pay grade. Investigators would need a judge’s approval before such a thing could happen.

Trump also believes Obama and his people were behind the intelligence leaks plaguing his administration, as well as the angry town hall crowds Republicans have faced across the nation.

“I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue,” Trump told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” earlier this week.

Trump did not offer any evidence for this claim.

