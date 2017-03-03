Woman hopes to marry in dress made of Taco Bell wrappers

FILE - This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The chain's "Love and Tacos" contest offers couples the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The winner will be announced March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) – The wedding of one woman’s dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she’s wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.

The winner of Taco Bell’s “Love and Tacos” contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year.

Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter. She writes that Taco Bell has been there for the couple throughout the years and the couple’s love “is as cheesy as a quesadilla.”

The winning couple will be announced later this month.

