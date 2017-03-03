Volusia County detectives search for babysitter accused molesting multiple children

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating and arresting a suspect wanted on charges of molesting multiple children after befriending their families, moving into their homes and babysitting their girls, officials told WESH 2 News.

The suspect was identified as Michael J. McCabe, 47, of Port Orange, also known as “Uncle Mikey.”

McCabe was not at his listed address on Manhattan Way when detectives went there Friday morning. He has warrants out for his arrest on three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12.

Detectives believe that McCabe befriended families, gained their trust and moved in with them to gain access to their children.

The victims in the first case — two girls, now ages 15 and 16 — told detectives in January that McCabe moved in as their babysitter several years ago and molested them repeatedly over the years. They said they were abused when they were between the ages of roughly 7 and 11 and that it continued after he moved out of their home in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park in Ormond Beach and started living with another family, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

That case led to the identification of another girl, now 9, who told detectives that her babysitter, “Uncle Mikey,” molested her starting when she was 5 and he was living with her family in Holly Hill, officials said.

Another 10-year-old victim came forward on Friday to the Port Orange Police Department with similar allegations. The Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit is investigating.

McCabe is believed to be in the Port Orange area and authorities, including the VCSO Crime Suppression Team and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, are looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS or through the app, available at westopcrime.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters will remain anonymous and can qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

