WATCH: Gator takes stroll with huge fish in Pasco County

A large alligator turned heads in the Tampa Bay area this week as it took an afternoon stroll, carrying a massive fish in its mouth.

The big guy was seen sauntering around the Seven Springs Golf Club in Pasco County.

Norma Respress posted her video on Facebook and it was shared more over 1,000 times on WFLA’s Facebook.

