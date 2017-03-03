Trump to visit Orlando private school today to promote school choice

President Donald Trump will be visiting a private, religious school in Orlando, sending a clear sign that his education agenda will focus on school choice.

The White House says the president will tour St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills on Friday and is expected to drop in on a couple of classrooms, and meet with parents, teachers and administrators.

This will be Trump’s first visit to a school as president and it gives a strong indication of where his priorities lie. Teachers unions were quick to criticize the plan, saying it shows Trump’s hostility toward public schools and his intention to turn education into a profit-making industry.

Trump’s listening sessions at St. Andrew is scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m.

A school choice protest is is scheduled to begin at noon, just a quarter mile away from the school, at the corner of North Kirkrman Road and West Colonial Drive.

During a speech to Congress this week, Trump asked legislators to pass a bill that would fund school choice for disadvantaged youth.

Orlando residents can expect traffic tie ups as the president arrives at Orlando International Airport early Friday afternoon, and then makes his way out of town just a few hours later.

