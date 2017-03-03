Students return to Tampa apartments after fire to find heavy damage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shelby Winkler, a University of South Florida student, was on campus Thursday when a friend sent her a frantic text.

“She thought it was like, my building burning down,” said Winkler.

Winkler lives at the Province Apartments and in fact, her building was burning down.

“The fire was still going and within ten minutes, like after I’d even found out about it. It was going for so long, the flames were like, up and everybody was outside crying,” said Winkler.

Tampa Fire Rescue ramped up their response, eventually calling in a three-alarm fire to bring in extra people and equipment to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Winkler returned to her building on Friday with friends to salvage what they could.

“There is a lot of water damage and you can see some apartments are completely destroyed. A lot of people weren’t able to get anything,” said Winkler.

Many of the students who are residents of the building lost expensive books, laptops, clothes, TV’s and more in the fire.

When Skyler Nickols was allowed to walk into her building, she couldn’t believe what was in front of her.

“My room doesn’t have a roof over it and so, I just went into it today and everything is destroyed,” said Nickols.

The students now wonder where they can stay for the rest of the semester.

“I’m not sure where we are going to be living. They haven’t really gave us, they haven’t really told us where we are going to be living for the rest of the future, for the rest of the semester,” said Nickols.

