Moving Arts of Tampa Bay and BB’s Dance & Circus Arts presents the Steampunk Cirque Gala.
Come be dazzled by this group of extraordinary artists:
Justyn Acord- Aerial Rope
Mary Susan Sinclair-Kuenning- Cyr Wheel
Kurt Krynski- Trapeze
Emily Torres- Contortion
Cindy Farber- Trapeze Duo
Jennifer Goodwin- Trapeze Duo
Ava Poole- Contortion Trio
Chloe Strassenreiter- Contortion Trio
Tai Musatova- Contortion Trio
Maria Andersen- Triple Trapeze
Maggie Mularz- Triple Trapeze
Kristin Tricarico- Triple Trapeze
Sara Godlewski- Triple Trapeze
Sabina Reilly- Fabric Trio
Devan Kozak- Fabric Trio
Juliette Denis- Fabric Trio
Showtimes and Pricing:
Friday, March 3rd at 7pm
$30 and $20 for kids
Saturday, March 4th at 7pm
$30 and $20 for kids
Purchase tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2723112