Moving Arts of Tampa Bay and BB’s Dance & Circus Arts presents the Steampunk Cirque Gala.

Come be dazzled by this group of extraordinary artists:

Justyn Acord- Aerial Rope

Mary Susan Sinclair-Kuenning- Cyr Wheel

Kurt Krynski- Trapeze

Emily Torres- Contortion

Cindy Farber- Trapeze Duo

Jennifer Goodwin- Trapeze Duo

Ava Poole- Contortion Trio

Chloe Strassenreiter- Contortion Trio

Tai Musatova- Contortion Trio

Maria Andersen- Triple Trapeze

Maggie Mularz- Triple Trapeze

Kristin Tricarico- Triple Trapeze

Sara Godlewski- Triple Trapeze

Sabina Reilly- Fabric Trio

Devan Kozak- Fabric Trio

Juliette Denis- Fabric Trio

Showtimes and Pricing:

Friday, March 3rd at 7pm

$30 and $20 for kids

Saturday, March 4th at 7pm

$30 and $20 for kids

Purchase tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2723112