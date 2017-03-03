Steampunk Cirque Gala

Daytime Web Staff Published:
rsz_030317_steampunk

Moving Arts of Tampa Bay and BB’s Dance & Circus Arts presents the Steampunk Cirque Gala.

Come be dazzled by this group of extraordinary artists:

Justyn Acord- Aerial Rope
Mary Susan Sinclair-Kuenning- Cyr Wheel
Kurt Krynski- Trapeze
Emily Torres- Contortion
Cindy Farber- Trapeze Duo
Jennifer Goodwin- Trapeze Duo
Ava Poole- Contortion Trio
Chloe Strassenreiter- Contortion Trio
Tai Musatova- Contortion Trio
Maria Andersen- Triple Trapeze
Maggie Mularz- Triple Trapeze
Kristin Tricarico- Triple Trapeze
Sara Godlewski- Triple Trapeze
Sabina Reilly- Fabric Trio
Devan Kozak- Fabric Trio
Juliette Denis- Fabric Trio

Showtimes and Pricing:

Friday, March 3rd at 7pm
$30 and $20 for kids
Saturday, March 4th at 7pm
$30 and $20 for kids

Purchase tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2723112

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s