Spring Hill family gets permission to search for missing son

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) Finally, good news for the Marvella family in Spring Hill. Next Tuesday, they’ll return to the site where searchers found their son’s crashed SUV in Alachua County and start the recovery process for his body.

Confusion over what agency, the Florida Department of Transportation, or the State Park Service, has prevented George and Wendy Marvella from bringing in equipment to comb a swamp for the remains of their son, Paul.

But on Friday, George got the permission he’s sought for about a month.

A crew he hired will bring in a dredger.

“They are going to, at noon, start dredging the area. They’re going to be lifting off the upper level of this vegetation and then I’m going to be searching for my son,” he said.

It’s been torture for these parents, not being able to retrieve their son, who disappeared January 15th after delivering a body in Jacksonville. Searchers found his company-owned SUV near Interstate-75 at the Payne’s Prairie Preserve.

But, they didn’t find him.

“We definitely owe it to him. He deserves better than this. He deserves to be found. He deserves to be buried with dignity. And then we can mourn,” said Paul’s mother, Wendy.

Besides finding their son, one mystery remains. Why did he run off the road?

A FHP investigator believes he fell asleep. But, damage on the Yukon tells his father a different story.

“I’m thinking either one, it was road rage and something happened. He was hit, because there’s a dent in the rear bumper of his vehicle,” said George.

The Marvella’s are clinging to memories of their son. Finding him will help them put his final affairs in order.

“He is somewhere in this muck,” said George.

Unknown to George and Wendy Marvella, people at the Hernando County Sheriff’s office, including the sheriff himself, worked behind the scenes to make Tuesday’s event possible.

