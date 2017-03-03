Shabby Chic Vintage Market

The Shabby Chic Vintage Market and Artisan Days is one of the most unique shopping events in Tampa Bay. Each location will be held twice a year at once in the Spring and Fall to capture the fun of styling each season. Each Shabby Chic Market offers all kinds of Shabby Chic items, artisans, fabulous food vendors or trucks, live street entertainers / performers, original art, painted furniture, antique vendors, Cottage Glam items, pallet art and signs, boutique clothing and more. The Shabby Chic Vintage market will advertised in several of the Tampa magazines in the area and Vintage Finds magazine.

 

Interested in exhibiting?

Please select a show date and you will find all the information you will need for vendor registration and information about each show date.

Admission: Free to the public. The show opens at 10:00AM and closes at 4:00PM.

 

Parking:  Parking is free

 

Food & Beverage:  There are several vendors selling home made goods, beverages and tasty food options.

 

