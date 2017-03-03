Schwarzenegger on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: I quit

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger tells Men's Journal for an article published online on March 2, 2017, that he doesn't dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s through with “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” and he’s blaming President Donald Trump for the show’s recent poor performance.

The former California governor said Friday he wouldn’t mind working with NBC and producer Mark Burnett again “on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

The show, which Trump once hosted and has remained as an executive producer, finished with the poorest ratings of any of its celebrity incarnations. The most recent season ended last month and averaged fewer than 5 million viewers an episode.

Schwarzenegger said in an interview with the Empire web site that Trump’s involvement left a “bad taste” that drove away sponsors and viewers.

