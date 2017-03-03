Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 20 to 24

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from February 20, to February 24, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

3 Coins Diner located at 7410 Nebraska Ave. in Tampa

February 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 36 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

1 live roach was found on deli paper in the cook’s line.

More than 25 live roaches were found in cove molding behind a reach-in freezer on the cook’s line.

2 live roaches were found on the floor on the cook’s line.

1 live roach was found on the floor next to the hand-wash sink on the cook’s line.

Roach excrement and droppings were present around the fire suppression system.

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and cleaned equipment without washing their hands.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach-in cooler.

A toxic chemical was stored with food: sanitizer was stored next to raw onions.

Soil residue was found in the food storage containers.

February 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations

A&B Restaurant located at 1520 S. Combee Rd. in Lakeland

February 24, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 9 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

20-30 live roaches were found behind a chest freezer in the kitchen.

6-8 live roaches were found behind a freezer on the cook’s line.

An accumulation of a black-green, mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

Raw pork was stored above unwashed produce in the reach-in cooler.

There was a build-up of food debris, dust and dirt found on a nonfood-contact surface.

February 25, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from February 20, to February 24, 2017.

An employee touched their soiled apron and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment and utensils, then touched unwrapped single-service items without washing their hands.

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

An employee began working with food, handling clean equipment, and touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing their hands.

An employee also began working with chicken after going to the dry storage room without washing their hands.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The ice chute on self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance and slime

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

10 flies were found over the sauce buckets in the back storage room. It was too hard to count the small swarm of flying insects near the walk-in cooler.

Raw chicken was stored above raw fish in the upright cooler near the fryers and was not properly separated from one another based upon the minimum required cooking temperature.

Gryo meat was stored in a broiler that is turned off.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse

An accumulation of a black-green mold-like substance was found on and around the soda dispensing nozzles.

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was found on deli paper on the cook’s line; more than 25 live roaches were found in the cove molding behind a reach-in freezer on the cook’s line; 2 live roaches were on the floor on the cook’s line; and 1 live roach was found on the floor next to the handwashing sink on the cook’s line.

Roach excrement and droppings were found around the fire suppression system under the handwashing sink on the cook’s line.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 6 roaches were found in the reach-in cooler on the cook’s line.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 10 to 15 small hard dropping were found in the downstairs dry storage area underneath the shelving.

Shell eggs were in use or stored with cracks or broken shells.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 2 dry droppings were found in drip pan of the hot water heater and 18 dry droppings were found in the back storage room.

Raw chicken was stored over cooked food.

Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES