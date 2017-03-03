Residents salvage belongings after 3-alarm Tampa apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents will be allowed back into their apartments Friday morning to try to salvage any belongings after a fast-moving fire Thursday afternoon.

Fire investigators tell us the 3-alarm fire at the Province apartment complex along N. McKinley Drive was caused by a discarded cigarette.

The fire involved four units at the complex, which is near the University of South Florida.

It started on the second-floor balcony of a unit and caused major smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to Tampa General Hospital for evaluation after sustaining a minor injury while fighting the fire.

A manager tells News Channel 8 that residents will be allowed back in once they determine if the building is structurally sound.

That decision should be made by Friday morning.

