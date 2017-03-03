Report: Florida is number 1 state for higher education

Associated Press Published:
File photo
File photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – New rankings released by U.S. News and World Report say Florida is the number one state in the nation for higher education.

The Sunshine State got the top ranking because of several factors, including the state’s relatively low tuition rates for colleges and universities.

Florida also had a high ranking because more than half of students seeking a two-year degree graduated either on time or within three years.

Gov. Rick Scott and others heralded the new rankings, which are coming at a time when the Florida Senate is considering pushing through changes to the state’s higher education system. Senate leaders want to boost spending on student financial aid and provide more money for college faculty.

State University System Chancellor Marshall Criser III said the rankings were an “inspiration” to push for a better, stronger system.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s