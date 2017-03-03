Red flag warning in effect for Hillsborough, Polk, Hernando

(WFLA) – A red flag warning is in effect for Hillsborough, Polk and Hernando counties until 5 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin issued the warning, in effect from noon until 5 p.m.

Affected areas include Sumter, Polk, coastal Hernando, coastal Hillsborough, inland Hernando and inland Hillsborough.

Sustained winds are at or over 15 miles per hour. Humidity is less than 35 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

