Red flag warning in effect for Hillsborough, Polk, Hernando

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Generic fire image

(WFLA) – A red flag warning is in effect for Hillsborough, Polk and Hernando counties until 5 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin issued the warning, in effect from noon until 5 p.m.

Affected areas include Sumter, Polk, coastal Hernando, coastal Hillsborough, inland Hernando and inland Hillsborough.

Sustained winds are at or over 15 miles per hour.  Humidity is less than 35 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.  Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.  A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s