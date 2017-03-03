Polk dispatchers briefly handled Pasco 911 phone calls after power outage

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County 911 calls were answered by emergency dispatchers in Polk County for a short time on Friday, after a power outage at the Pasco 911 call center.

During routine maintenance at the Pasco County 911 center, it appears a worker accidentally triggered the fire suppression system, which cut power, a Pasco County spokesperson said on Friday morning.

Polk County is answered all of Pasco County’s 911 calls while Pasco County shifted its 911 operations to its communications center in Dade City.

All Pasco County 911 calls are now being handled by the Pasco County Communications Center in Dade City

