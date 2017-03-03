Plenty of boats, fishing lessons, gear and apparel at News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happening today, a spring tradition to kick off all of the fun we have outdoors in Florida. The News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo kicks off today and runs through the weekend.

You’ll see dozens and dozens of boats, fishing gear and apparel, and you might even hear a fishing tale or two.

“What’s the biggest fish I’ve ever caught? That’s a 14’8. That’s a big fish,” said Chuck Devereaux, a professional bass fisherman.

Devereaux claims his tales are true and he is willing to teach people his techniques. “New rod and reels, how to use a rod and reel, how to set up a drop shot, how to set up a Carolina rig, how to set up a shaky wacky,” he said.

He’ll also teach people what bait to use and when to use it. “Spinner bait, crank bait, finesse worms, how to fish a plastic bait, overall, how to catch a fish.”

But before you throw your line, you might need a boat. The expo has anything from bass boats, to striper boats to pontoons.

Loan specialists with Achieva Credit Union will be on hand in case you need help getting out on the water.

“Go fishing, you can’t catch anything if you don’t go,” said Devereaux.

Friday there is free admission to the expo and some News Channel 8 anchors will be there, so come out and say “Hi!” The expo is at the Florida State Fairgrounds which is located at 4800 US 301 N. in Tampa

News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo Schedule

FRIDAY, March 3, 2017 — Show Hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wear it Florida Safe Boating STAGE

11:30 a.m. – “The Best Tactics to Catch More Fish in Tampa Bay” with Captain Sergio Atanes

12:30 p.m. – “Getting Results with New 2017 Offshore Fishing Tackle” with Captain Mark Goodson

1:30 p.m. – “Tips and Tactics for Catching Redfish and Snook” with Captain George Hastick

2:30 p.m. – “Catching Bait – How and Where to Use a Cast Net and Sibiki Stick” with Captain Sergio Atanes

3:30 p.m. – “Guide Secrets to Catching More and Bigger Fish” with Captain Dave Markett

4:30 p.m. –“Inshore Fishing the Flats” with Captain Tim Whitfield

Bass Tub Stage

12 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Plastic Bait: When and Where to Use Them”

1 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Using Crankbaits in Heavy Cover”

3 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Ins and Outs of Spinnerbaits”

4 p.m.—Chuck Devereaux on “The Art of Bass Fishing”

SATURDAY, March 4 — Show Hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wear It Florida Safe Boating STAGE

10:30 a.m. – “Guide Secrets to Catching More and Bigger Fish” with Captain Dave Markett

11:30 a.m. – “The Best Tactics to Catch More Fish in Tampa Bay” with Captain Sergio Atanes

12:30 a.m. – “Getting Results with New 2017 Offshore Fishing Tackle” with Captain Mark Goodson

1:30 p.m. – “Tips and Tactics for Catching Redfish and Snook” with Captain George Hastick

2:30 p.m. – “Catching Bait – How and Where to Use a Cast Net and Sibiki Stick” with Captain Sergio Atanes

3:30 p.m. – “How to Catch $500,000 in Prizes and Scholarships at the 2017 STAR” Fishing Tourney” with Captain Leiza Fitzgerald

4:30 p.m. – “Fly Fishing the West Coast” with Captain Rick Grassett

Bass Tub Stage

11 a.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Finesse Baits: When Fishing is Tough”

12 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Plastic Bait: When and Where to Fish Them”

1 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Using Crankbaits in Heavy Cover”

3 p.m.– Chuck Devereaux on “Ins and Outs of Spinnerbait”

4 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “The Art of Bass Fishing”

At the Lakes

10:30 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m – Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Fishing Derbies

SUNDAY, MARCH 5 — Show Hours 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Wear It Florida Safe Boating Stage

10:30 a.m. – “Getting More Action from Your Artificial Lures” with Captain Ray Markham

11:30 a.m. – “”The Best Tactics to Catch More Fish in Tampa Bay” with Captain Sergio Atanes

12:30 p.m. – “Getting Results with New 2017 Offshore Fishing Tackle” with Captain Mark Goodson

1:30 p.m.– “Tips and Tactics for Catching Redfish and Snook” with Captain George Hastick

2:30 p.m.– “Catching Bait – How and Where to Use a Cast Net and Sibiki Stick”

3:30 p.m. – “Successful Strategies using Artificial Lures” with Neil Taylor

Bass Tub Stage

11 a.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Finesse Baits – When Fishing is Tough”

12 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Using Crankbaits in Heavy Cover”

1 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “Ins and Outs of Spinnerbaits”

2 p.m. – Chuck Devereaux on “The Art of Bass Fishing”

At the Lakes

10:30 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m.,– Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Fishing Derbies

