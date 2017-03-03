Pinellas County detectives looking for mother seen shoplifting with children

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in locating a mother who used her children to steal baby formula at a grocery store last month.

It happened at a Winn Dixie located at 1296 County Road 1.

Around 8:30 pm, the mother was seen pushing a shopping cart with an infant and two small children. She placed a number items, including several cans of baby formula in two shopping carts.

The suspect was then captured on surveillance video entering a restroom with the merchandise in shopping carts. Eight minutes later, she’s seen leaving the restroom with two large bags in the a cart.

Then she leaves the store without paying, two small children and an infant in tow. They enter a gold four door Chevrolet Malibu with a distinct faded hood.

She walked out with an estimated $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The mom is described as a Hispanic or black female with dark hair, pulled back into a bun, wearing a blue shirt unknown logo on the front, blue athletic pant suit with white stripes, and red bedroom slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-5743. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

