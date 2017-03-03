Pasco County firefighters work to contain 3-alarm brush fire, road closures reported

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County fire officials are working to contain a large brush fire located near Old Dixie Highway and Gulf Way in Hudson.

Pasco Fire Rescue confirmed the fire is up to three alarms and has jumped two roads, Gulf Way being the latest.

Authorities say drivers should watch out for road closures in the area.

Stay with WFLA.com for more developments on this breaking story.

