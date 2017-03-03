Little Big Shots

Published:
rsz_little_big_shots

NBC’s hit series “Little Big Shots” returns for Season 2 on Sunday, March 5 (8/7c) with more talented and unique kids from all over the United States and the world. Steve Harvey hosts the feel-good, family-friendly series, executive produced by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres, and goes toe-to-toe with them in hilarious conversations and interviews.

Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen acts, including everything from a pint-sized cowboy and snail whisperer to a professional animal caller and remarkable young experts in anatomy, geography and even Shakespeare. Adding to the fun will be kids who are incredibly gifted in music – ranging from opera to pop to rap, on instruments that include piano, guitar, drums and more.

“Little Big Shots” will also showcase kids who took the Internet by storm with viral videos, guaranteeing lots of comedy and surprises in this engaging series that celebrates phenomenal children from all over the globe. In addition to kids from the United States, Season 2 will also feature talented tykes from Romania, Costa Rica, Brazil, India, England, Russia, Japan, China, Canada, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

“Little Big Shots” was the No. 1 most-watched new series of last season in total viewers and the No. 1 rated new alternative series in adults 18-49 when it premiered last spring. It was also the most-watched new alternative series (13.0 million for originals) on any Big 4 network in six years and the most-watched on NBC in 10 years.

